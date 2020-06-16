Lansing Police Chief speaks on future protest plans

Tuesday night Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green discussed protests that turned violent downtown on May 31st during a virtual Board of Commissioners meeting.

Lansing's Police Chief says the department is doing what it can to allow protests in the city while keeping people safe. (Source: WILX)

"Hopefully we don't see anything like that ever again in the city of Lansing it was certainly unprecedented and an anomaly (in) my policing career and I hope to not see it again," said Green.

The protests came after in response to the death of George Floyd.

Chief Green says the department is still investigating incidents that happened that day.

"We're still looking for information about the young lady that was involved in the traffic situation and her car was also destroyed as well, so we're still having that information come in," said Green.

The department is also doing a full internal review of how the protest was handled so they can handle the situation better if it ever happens again.

"We will look at the equipment we used we will look at the policies that drove some our decision-making process," said Green.

The department says it will also share protesting practices with protest leaders to make sure everyone is informed on the situation.

"We make sure that we give the leadership a copy of the ACLUS protesting best practices I think that's beneficial for not only the protesters and communicating their message, but also beneficial for us because it kind of highlights what our responsibilities are," said Green.

Chief Green says he is aware there will be more protests throughout the city and says the police department's main goal is protecting the city of Lansing.

The Lansing Department is still collecting photos and video evidence showing people actively involved in crimes during the protest that turned violent on May 31st.

If you can help, contact the Lansing Police Department.

