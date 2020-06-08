Cheif Green: LPD to launch an internal review of May 31 protest turned violent

Lansing Police Chief Darryl Green announced the Lansing Police Department will be launching an internal review of the protest turned violent back on May 31.

Chief Green recapped the incidents of the May 31 incident which included the damage of a patrol car, a group of individuals burning flags and officers being assaulted by bottles and rocks. There were also several fights, dumpster fire and a car which caught fire.

The chief said the use of tear gas by LPD officers will also be included as part of the review.

Chief Green said the department is looking for any information regarding individuals who committed criminal acts during the protest turned violent.

Nationally, there have been discussions about defunding police departments.

The Minneapolis City Council voted to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

When Chief Green was asked if he supported defunding the police department, he said he would need to know more information.

"We have one of the strongest community-policing efforts in this area," Chief Green said.

He also commended the department for having a social worker on staff to help out the Lansing community.

