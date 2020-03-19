Mid-Michigan parks stay open during coronavirus pandemic

Several businesses have shut down due to the coronavirus, but Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the city's parks and the Lansing River Trail remain open.

Mayor Andy Schor's office said the parks remain open from dawn until dusk.

“All of our residents have at least one park within 10 minutes from their home. I encourage continued use of the Lansing River Trail and parks as a way to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still practicing social distancing and using best judgment during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor.

The mayor's office said registration for future Lansing Parks and Recreation programs can be completed here, or by calling 517-483-4277.

Schor's office said park staff is still taking calls offsite and checking voicemails regularly.

If issues are found on the river trail or at city parks, they should continue to be submitted here.

In Delta Township, the parks are open, but the city is asking residents to stay off playgrounds.

Grand Ledge City Councilmember Brett Gillespie said the parks in Grand Ledge are open, however, playground structures at Jaycee Park and City Hall Park are closed along with Sound Garden in Jaycee Park.

Gillespie said the city manager told him the structures have caution signs and police tape around them.

