Lansing PD investigating suspicious death

On Saturday morning, the Lansing Police Department responded to 1900 W. Holmes Road after a call for medical assistance. A 61-year-old male was found dead in the residence.

Officials say the cause of death is still unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

