Lansing NAACP supports expungement clinic

The Lansing Branch NAACP announced its support for an upcoming clinic that will focus on helping people understand the legal steps to having their criminal record expunged.

Project Access: Expungement Clinic will be hosted from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Oct. 22 by Detroit Mercy School of Law at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.

"Many people who could benefit from an expungement don't know they are eligible. That is why we believe it is important to get the word out," Dale Copedge, Lansing Branch NAACP President, said.

Participants with convictions in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties are asked to pre-register for the clinic by calling 313-596-0262.