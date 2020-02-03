Lansing Model Railroad Club's hosts annual winter open house this weekend

If you're looking for something to take the family to this weekend, you might want to check out the Lansing Model Railroad Club's annual winter open house.

Organizers of the event said model trains will run along the club's HO scale layout which is complete with cities, industrial scenes, rolling countrysides, mountains and bridges.

Organizers said guests will get a chance to view the trains in action from an overhead walkway.

The club said construction is also underway for the layout expansion project which will include three different levels, increase train operations, add more cities, add more industries and feature a large passenger train terminal that will be modeled after the former Detroit Fort Street Union Depo.

Organizers said this is a great event for anyone looking to build a model railroad and wants to learn how it's done.

The open house will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 from noon until 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite.

The Lansing Model Railroad Club is a nonprofit founded in 1953. It has 50 members who volunteer their time working to maintain the depot and improve and expand the model railroad layout.

For more information on the open house, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.