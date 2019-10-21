Lansing Mayor says he's sad to see Ignite go

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he was disappointed that the Lansing Ignite soccer team was choosing to end their short-lived career in the capital city.

"We worked hard for many months alongside the team, the stadium and other stakeholders to build Michigan’s first professional soccer team," Schor said.

The Ignite team announced their decision to end on a high note on Monday, Oct. 14.

The decision comes despite the team finishing near the top of the league, both in standings and ticket sales.

The Ignite finished second in overall League One standings with 12 wins, six losses and ten draws. They lost 1-0 in their playoff game against Greenville Triumph SC.

Finances were a primary reason for ending the team.

The Ignite needed an average of 4,000 fans at each home game to be sustainable, but on average just over 2,300 showed up.

"Unfortunately, Ignite has announced that it would not be economically feasible to continue into another season," Schor said.

In his press release, Schor promised that his administration will continue to work towards bringing more "vibrancy, excitement and amenities to Lansing."

