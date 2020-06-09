Lansing Mayor announces Racial Equity and Anti-Racism Fund

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Monday a new "Racial Equity and Anti-Racism Fund."

Mayor Schor along with Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green and Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman are asking the City Council to move $170,000 of remaining current fiscal year budget dollars into that fund.

The Lansing Police Department is proposing to add an additional $100,000.

Lansing's Department of Human Relations and Community Services is also offering an excess of $50,000.

Mayor Schor says it's a start, but adds he plans to do more.

"Its not a lot of money, but it is money. So, I am sending you all an amendment or a substitute for your next meeting. The budget amendment for the existing year budget 2020 budget is in your que and you will consider in two weeks trying to get you more information, but I think it's small, but we should do something at least where we can to assist those groups doing work," says Mayor Schor.

The proposals for the fund will be sent to the Lansing City Council for its consideration.

