Lansing Mayor Schor to host virtual town hall on Census

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be hosting a virtual "Be Counted" town hall this week.

On Tuesday, the virtual town hall will be held to discuss the importance of completing the Census in addition to the benefits it provides to neighborhoods and communities, the mayor's office said.

As of Monday, April 27, 63% of households in Ingham County, 68% of households in Eaton County and 67% of households in Clinton County have completed the Census.

The mayor's office said the City of DeWitt ranks 11 in the state for completion of the Census at 75%, which is the highest rate in the tri-county region.

In the state of Michigan, more than 4.3 million Michigan residents are estimated to be "hard to count" or less likely to complete the Census according to measurements from federal data on expected response rates, according to the mayor's office.

You can watch the town hall here beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

