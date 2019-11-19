Lansing Mall to lose Chipotle restaurant

The Lansing Mall is losing another restaurant.

News 10 has confirmed that Chipotle Mexican Grill is building a stand-alone location near the corner of Saginaw and Mall Drive.

Chipotle will move out of the mall and into the Delta Center Plaza parking lot across the street from the mall.

This location is being opened as part of their new concept "Chipoltlanes," allowing people to order through their app, according to Delta Charter Township Manager Brian Reed.

Reed said the planning commission recommended approval for the project on March 25 and the township board approved the special land use permit on April 8.

