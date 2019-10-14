Lansing Ignite to fold after inaugural season

According to Lansing Ignite player Marshall Hollingsworth, the team is folding after their inaugural season.

The 26-year-old midfielder posted to his Instagram story Monday afternoon that the team would cease operations, saying "Hell of a last season. Wasn't enough to save the club so hit the boys up for contracts because they're all free agents and deserve it. Thanks to each of you."

The Ignite finished second in overall League One standings with 12 wins, six losses and ten draws. They lost 1-0 in their playoff game against Greenville Triumph SC.

Ignite President Nick Grueser sent News 10 a statement saying:

"We are incredibly appreciative of the support shown for our club this season, however, no further updates on the club will be available until the conclusion of the 2019 League One season. We wish both North Texas SC and Greenville Triumph best of luck in this weekend’s Final."

This story is still developing. Stay with News 10 for more information as it becomes available.