Lansing Home & Garden Show postponed

The Lansing Home and Garden Show has been postponed due to increasing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, according to a post on the show's website.

The president of Michigan State University has required that all campus events over 100 people be postponed until further notice, according to the website.

"We are devastated at this news as we know how hard we and our exhibitors and landscapers have worked to create an incredible show, but this is an extraordinary situation that requires extraordinary decisions," the post said.

It has not been said at this time when the show will be rescheduled.

