Lansing firefighter in process of making a short film in Portland

A city of Lansing firefighter is in the final stages of making his short-film called 'Around, Down and Through' in Portland, Michigan.

Paul Evansen says the film came to him as he was thinking about his own life with his wife and three girls.

"I was completely motivated to make this film and it was because of my relationship with my wife," Evansen said.

People in Portland say they offered their homes and businesses as shooting locations because Evansen told them the film is close to his heart.

He served in the army and its theme of family and community support during difficult times makes it appealing.

"To see the parts when it was being filmed, I was just in awe," said Vanessia Dalton, Portland Homeowner. "I was like this has to be seen."

The Dalton house was used in the film as the home of the main characters.

A lot of the film takes place inside the Dalton's house and the bar down the road.

"To be able to highlight all of the beauty that this community has in a movie was really, really cool and we definitely wanted to be apart of it," Kiley Hilligan, Co-owner of Conflux Brewing Company said about the short-film.

Evansen says he's spent $12,000 of his own money completing the filming process, but now he needs $3,000 more to send it through pre-production. He says he set up a GoFundMe to support the remainder of the process.

