Lansing Fire Dept. rescue two canoers caught in tree

The Lansing Fire Department was called to the Red Cedar River Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported two canoers were trapped in a tree.

The incident happened at the corner of Clipper Street.

LFD was able to rescue two individuals.

LFD said the canoers realized they weren't going to make it under the bridge so they tried getting off and onto the shore, but they got caught in a tree in the process.

Fire officials say the canoe is still wrapped around the tree and they will get it when the conditions are better.

Officials are warning to state out of the rivers due to high water levels and currents and debris.

The canoers weren't injured and are heading home, the LFD said.

