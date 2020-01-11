Lansing Fire Department prepares for severe weather overnight

The Lansing Fire Department took extra precautions to make sure there were enough first responders to handle anything the inclement weather threw at them.

The first department placed an extra engine and medic unit on Saturday's shift.

Lansing Fire Department spokesperson Steven Mazurek said that the extra personnel are scheduled until Sunday morning at 6:30, and at that time the department will reassess whether or not it needs those responders due to weather.

However, the first department is asking everyone to take extra care when outside, either walking on what might be a slick sidewalk or driving on streets that might be slippery.

