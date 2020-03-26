Lansing Economic Area Partnership to help small businesses

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) has successfully secured $600,000 from the MEDC’s Small Business Relief Program to issue 60 $10,000 grants to small businesses across Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties that are suffering financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application is now open, and can be accessed by clicking here. Businesses can submit their applications until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2020.

Small businesses wishing to apply must be based in Michigan, with 50 or less employees (full or part time).Complete eligibility requirements can be found on the application.

