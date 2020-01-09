UPDATE: Lansing director placed on paid administrative leave

Lansing's Director of Human Relations and Community Services Joan Jackson Johnson has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Mayor Andy Schor’s office released the following statement Thursday about Johnson’s status:

“As a result of issues with contracts going through the City Attorney's Office, the City Attorney engaged a forensic auditor to review transactions in the City's Department of Human Relations and Community Services. As a result of findings in the report, the City Attorney is obligated to refer it to the proper local, state and federal authorities and Director Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson has been placed on paid administrative leave. Due to personnel confidentiality, we cannot say anything further.

“The City has full confidence in the Human Relations and Community Service team to continue to provide the necessary support and services to those in need in the City of Lansing.”

Officials with the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office told News 10 they aren’t aware of any criminal charges or investigations pertaining to Johnson.

Johnson told News 10 the matter involves an alleged conflict of interest she’s had while serving on several non-profit boards in the community.

Johnson added city officials appear to take issue specifically with her role with a non-profit called One Church, One Family. It specializes in housing for the poor.

"It's disappointing because someone hasn't done their homework," Johnson said of being placed on leave. "There are no finances involved. It's just the position I've held with these different programs, that's the issue.”

Johnson said she was put on administrative leave Thursday and hasn’t been told how long that may last.

Johnson’s department has 10 employees and a budget for the fiscal year of 2020 that’s $1,656,911, according to city documents.

Johnson has served as the department’s director since 2006.

