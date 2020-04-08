Lansing Community Gardens closes

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order has caused the Greater Lansing Food Bank to close its community gardens.

The gardens will be closed until further notice.

However, the food bank is still taking online donations and doing mobile food distributions for those who are in need.

The Lansing Mobile Food Pantry also has an event on April 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The food pantry will be distributing fresh, non-perishable food items at Lansing Catholic High School.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.