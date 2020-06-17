Lansing Community College's campus radio station, WLNZ 89.7-FM, to go off air

For the first time since 1994, Lansing Community College will soon be without a campus radio station.

Daedalian Lowry, manager for WLNZ 89.7-FM, told News 10 on Wednesday the station has been defunded by LCC officials due to budget challenges.

Lowry said the station's last day on the air is June 30. He said it's unclear if the station could eventually go back on the air.

The station broadcasts inside the Abel B. Sykes, Jr. Technology and Learning Center on LCC's downtown Lansing campus.

On March 18, LCC officially closed all campus buildings due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

As a result, the station suspended all normal programming.

"At this time, we are not sure when normal operations will resume, but rest assured, when the college has decided to return to normal operations, your favorite LCC Radio programs will return as well," according to a messaged posted on the station's website.