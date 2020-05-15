Lansing Community College modifies parking ramp plans

Lansing Community College announced it plans to move forward with its plans to demolish and rebuild the Gannon Parking ramp located on North Grand Avenue. In response, the college no longer plans to build a proposed five-story parking garage at the corners of Capitol Avenue and Shiawassee Street.

"Our goal has always been to be a good neighbor in downtown Lansing and create better partnership with the community," said President Brent Knight. "We want to provide ample, convenient parking for our students while being a good steward of the space we occupy. This solution works for all parties involved."

After careful consideration, community feedback, and support from the City of Lansing in providing more available parking spaces, the college can now put other viable options in place.

The modified parking plan provides a win-win for all stakeholders and results fro the development of stronger local partnerships and effective community ties.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.