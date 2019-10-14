Lansing City Futsal are hosting open tryouts Saturday

Looking to play a little indoor soccer? If so, the Lansing City Futsal might be the place for you.

The team is hosting open tryouts Saturday at 6 p.m. The tryouts are free and open to the public, according to the Facebook page for the event.

The team recently moved into a Delta Township strip mall that once housed a concert venue and ice rink, the Old Metro Arena and renovations are still being done to the teams new location on Elmwood Road.

In order to try out though, you must register. Lansing City Futsal said there is a cut off limit so early registration is recommended.

Tryouts will take place at the Lansing City Arena.

To register, click here.

