Lansing City Council considers overnight parking permits

Changes to Lansing's overnight parking could be coming soon.

City Council is considering adding overnight parking permits between 2 a.m and 5 a.m.

Right now, there is a parking ordinance in place that prohibits parking during those hours, but police rarely enforce that law.

If this new ordinance was to go in place police would ticket drivers without permits $25.

The proposal says that Lansing residents could get an annual permit, while visitors can get a 3-day pass to park overnight.

City council has not set a cost for the permits yet.

If Council was to vote in favor of this proposal, it would take effect sometime in the new year.

There is a meeting to discuss the permits Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

City Council will vote on it at their final meeting of the year on December 16.