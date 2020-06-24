Lansing City Clerk elected as president of Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has been elected to serve a one-year term as the president of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks, according to a news release.

Swope has experience in election administration and government operations throughout the state of Michigan including piloting new equipment, forms, audits and procedures in partnership with the State of Michigan Bureau of Elections, according to a press release.

Swope is also a member of Michigan's Election Modernization Advisory Committee and represents the Association of Municipal Clerks speaking on legislation at the State Capitol, the release said.

"I am honored to serve the association members who tirelessly serve both large and small communities across Michigan,” said Swope in the press release. “As President, I will work to fulfill the Association’s mission to promote, enhance and encourage the professional development and standing of municipal clerks through cooperation, communication and education.”

