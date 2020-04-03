Lansing Christian's 'Learn at Home' Parody is shared around the world

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is talking to the voices behind Lansing Christian's 'Stay at Home' parody.

It is set to the tune of 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman' and 'Let It Go,' from the Disney movie 'Frozen.'

The video, administrators say, helps to lighten up some uncertain times.

An excerpt shows the Principal of Lansing Christian Middle and High Schools, Andrew Kleyn, in empty hallways as he sings, "Do you want to come and learn here? Or roll around these empty halls?"

"We never could have imagined the impact it could have, that's for sure," explained Mr. Kleyn.

Mr. Kleyn and Scot Magie, who does the school's Visual Media and Marketing wrote the lyrics the first weekend after Michigan's schools were closed.

They say they originally wrote it for the district's 550 students and it has already gotten more than two million views worldwide.

"The numbers of views aren't much to me," said Kleyn. "When we were making it we were talking and we said, 'You know, it would be just nice to have our students smile, maybe give them something to kind of laugh at a little bit.'"

They have done that and much more. Kleyn explained one message he got from a viewer in the United States that really stuck out to him.

"She said the video really helped her explain to her young daughter why they weren't going to school,' explained Kleyn. "She said this kind of gave her a way to show that. That really meant a lot."

Another excerpt from the video shows Mr. Kleyn singing with the Head of School Wendy Hofman about learning online. And they mean it-Lansing Christian already has all their students learning online.

"It's been really inspiring for me to see, each day the commitment of our faculty, and our administration and the warm reception, the positive reception of our students and our parents," said Ms. Hofman. "And we'll continue to work hard, adapt our plans. One of the core values at our school is community," explained Ms. Hofman. "So when we originally produced the video we wanted to extend that feeling of community for our students and I think it having gone viral, my hope is our students and our school community feel a part of a much larger national and international community by having it reach so many people."

The Elsa in the video is played by Andrew's daughter, Sydney. She's in third grade and a big 'Frozen' fan.

She also says she's excited to have a hand in reaching out to her classmates, even when she can not be with them in person.

"It was fun to hold the lights and it was really fun hearing my dad and Mrs. Hofman sing," Sydney explained. She says she got to teach Ms. Hofman the story of 'Frozen' because Hofman had never seen it.

"It feels good that people in this hard time are having joy," Sydney explained.

On Thursday, April 2 Governor Whitmer made the Executive Order schools in Michigan will not resume in person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year.

