Lansing Catholic sophomores lead march against racial injustice

During a week of violent protests throughout the country after the death of George Floyd, Reese Robinson and Indie Romero, two sophomores at Lansing Catholic High School, marched peacefully to bring awareness to the city of Lansing.

"None of this is okay, and we want things to change," said Robinson.

"We need to do something about this," said Romero.

They tell News 10 they've had enough after seeing the death of George Floyd earlier this week.

"I looked him up and I was not happy with what I saw, it was honestly really upsetting," said Romero.

Together, they organized a protest to help bring light to racial injustice.

"I'm usually the only African-American person in the group or in the classrooms, so with everything that's going on I think it's good for me to speak about what I believe in," said Robinson.

The group marched from the old Lansing Eastern High School all the way to the State Capitol, sick of being unheard.

"This isn't anything new," said Robinson.

"It doesn't matter if you're Black, Asian, Latino," said Romero, "any person of color goes through this."

Robinson and Romero wanted the protests can stay peaceful but wished they didn't have to walk the streets of Lansing to get their message across in the first place.

"I don't think it should ever have to come to that point," said Robinson.

Families were there to support a younger generation they know can change the world.

"Even with everything that's going on, we can still hope and believe in the fact that these individuals can see injustice and speak up against it when it's necessary," said A'Lynne Dukes, Robinson's mother.

Although they're just high schoolers...Robinson and Romero are hopeful they can make a change before it's too late.

"You don't know if you're going to be the next person or not," said Romero.

There's another event scheduled for tomorrow at the state capitol to protest the death of George Floyd.

News 10 will be there.

