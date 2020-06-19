Lansing Brewing Company temporarily closed after individual tests positive for COVID-19

The Lansing Brewing Company announced it will be temporarily closed after it was made aware that an individual who was inside the building tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution and for the wellbeing of you and our team, we immediately made the decision to close and bring in an outside professional company to disinfect and sanitize the entire building from top to bottom today," the business posted on its Facebook page. "We have not and do not take COVID-19 lightly. And while we will miss sharing our patio with all of you today, we do not question the importance of doing our best to provide a safe atmosphere where many more beers can be shared."

Lansing Brewing Company said it will reopen once it is able to determine that it is safe to do so.

