Lansing Board of Water and Light to close westbound E. Hazel Street for water service replacement

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the Lansing Board of Water and Light will close westbound E. Hazel Street between S. Hosmer Street and the railroad tracks to replace water service. The work will begin on Monday, June 1, 2020 and is expected to last for two weeks.

Detours are as follows:

-Northbound Detour: Northbound drivers on S. Pennsylvania Avenue will be detoured north to E. Kalamazoo Street and south to S. Larch Street.

-Southbound Detour:

Southbound drivers on S. Pennsylvania Avenue will be detoured south to Baker Street and north to S. Cedar Street.

Access to local residencies and businesses adjacent to the work areas will be maintained during the duration of the project. Sidewalks in front of 735 E. Hazel Street will be closed.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.

