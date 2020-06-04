Lansing Board of Education names interim Sam Sinicropi as superintendent

The Lansing School District Board of Education voted to suspend the search for a new superintendent and named current interim superintendent Sam Sinicropi to the superintendent position. Sinicropi is a verteran administrator within the Lansing School District and is the superintendent under a one-year contract beginning July 1, 2020. A search for a new superintendent in Lansing may resume in the future with a target date for hiring of July 1, 2021.

“Sam Sinicropi has done an incredible job as interim superintendent for the Lansing School District for the past six months,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education. “Everyone knows Sam in Lansing, he is a veteran administrator who has guided the district through this unprecedented, traumatic COVID-19 time. Lansing is fortunate to have a veteran superintendent in Michigan with great experience in finance, instruction and operations right here, right now working for us.”

Sinicropi graduated from Everett High School in 1968, earned an Associates degree from Lansing Community College and later earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Michigan State University. Sam began his career with the Lansing School District as a custodian receiving support and encouragement from teachers and principals. Sinicropi studied elementary education and became a teacher in 1974. After teaching for several years, Sam moved into administration and held numerous executive positions including principal, assistant director of human resources, director for secondary education and area director responsible for all aspects of administration for all eastside Lansing schools.

Sam Sinicropi left the Lansing School District to become the superintendent of Saline Area Schools, a district located about five miles south of Ann Arbor. While superintendent in Saline, Sinicropi completed several new school improvement and construction efforts following a voter-approved bond campaign. Superintendent Sinicropi served for four years until his retirement. Sam later came out of retirement and returned to the Lansing School District to serve as assistant superintendent of operations and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Lansing community and work alongside this terrific Board of Education,” Sinicropi said. “We have a talented school district staff and Executive Team, and I sincerely thank them all for working hard in 2020."

