Bishop Boyea is visiting Rome with other Bishops from Michigan and Ohio to meet with departments within the Vatican.

The week long visit is called "Ad Limina" which means the threshold of the apostles.

It's a reference to the pilgrimage to the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul in Rome.

The goal is to discuss the current and future state of the Catholic Church in each of the Dioceses of Michigan and Ohio.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.