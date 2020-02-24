Lansing bakeries preparing for Paczki Day

Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, but around Lansing, it's better known as Paczki Day.

Hundreds of thousands of them are already on store shelves, and local bakeries are cranking out more every hour.

"Every year we go through our paczki season," said Quality Dairy CEO Jeffery Schook.

Paczki is a traditional Polish pastry where people would use all the lard and sugar because Catholic fasting practices during Lent didn't allow them to be eaten.

Shook said Quality Dairy makes around half-a-million every year.

"We just carried on the tradition. We wanted to carry the tradition to Lansing. It became hugely popular here in Lansing and it's been a great draw for us." said Schook.

Schook said it takes just over an hour to bake from dough to the box.

During that time, another 5,000 paczkis are made.

"So you calculate that over two and a half weeks, that's a lot," Shook said.

It's something Schook said people look forward to every year.

"As much work as it is for us, it's a fun season. A lot of excitement in our stores, a lot of excitement for our customers coming into our stores, even a lot of work and a lot of excitement for our people," he said.

Schook said Quality Dairy is already looking at adding a flavor or two next year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.