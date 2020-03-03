BWL reporting outages in southeast Lansing

The Lansing Board of Water & Light is reporting outages in southeast Lansing Tuesday.

The company said more than 1,500 customers are currently without power.

"We had a primary wire come down. Crews are on-site now making repairs," said Amy Adamy, communications manager with BWL.

The city-owned utility's online outage map indicates most of the outages are in the area of North Aurelius Road and Forest Road.

