Lansing airport prepares for the holiday

Thanksgiving is later this week and storms could cause trouble on the roads and at airports across the U.S.

From New England to New York City, and possibly down through the mid-Atlantic, weather will have an impact on holiday travel. AAA predicts 55 million people are expected to be traveling for Thanksgiving.

Lansing's Capital Region International Airport doesn't expect to close because of the weather this week, but passengers there could still experience delays because planes may have trouble taking off or landing at other airports like Chicago's O'Hare.

While Capital Region never closed once last year due to weather conditions, the airport prepares for major snow events every winter season.

"We have a snow plan each year. That plans already in place with the first snow having fallen. We don't necessarily need to ramp up for the season. We ramp up for the entire winter and for snow. We don't do anything special for the holidays but we expect to have busier flights and have more snow as we get closer to the heart of winter," said Spencer Flynn, a spokesperson for Capital Region International Airport.

Larger airports do have options when it comes to flights so if you miss a flight because of a weather delay, they can help you out by putting you on another flight.

Last year, nearly 350,000 passengers came through the airport.

Click here to check on arrivals and departures.

Weather conditions could not only impact flights, but could also impact drivers.

Rain, snow and ice are already causing problems in many areas and it's only expected to get worse.

With the risk of slick roads, AAA is urging drivers to not be in a rush. Make sure to leave early, know your route and be prepared.

"You want to make sure you have everything you need from flash lights to batteries to even sparkers, jumper cables and sparkplugs," Tamara Johnson, of AAA, said.

