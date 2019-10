Heads up drivers: some lanes of Cedar Street will be shut down this Monday for water main repairs.

BWL is doing that water main work at the Cedar Street and East Holmes Road intersection.

Cedar Street will be down to one lane in both directions.

The work should be done by Friday, Nov. 1.

There will be delays so you may want to find another route if you need to travel through this area.

