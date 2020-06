Michigan's State Board of Canvassers has approved the language of a petition to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The petition was filed by Chad Base of Albion.

Base opposes the Gov. Whitmer's pandemic executive orders.

He must now collect more than one-million-62-thousand valid signatures in a period of 60-days or less.

If he does collect that amount of signatures a recall election will be held.

