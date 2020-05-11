Lane reductions near MLK to accommodate intersection improvements

Starting Wednesday, May 13, the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Sheridan Rd. will be under construction.

There will be lane reductions while workers install a new traffic signal.

Additionally, the City of Lansing Public Service Department said milling and paving operations for the project is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The work is expected to be complete by Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Traffic will be maintained; however, traffic regulators will be on-site to temporarily stop traffic while the contractor is working within the intersection.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.