Lane, ramps closing on I-94 in Jackson County on Wednesday

The next phase of the massive overhaul on I-94 in Jackson County is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The left lane of westbound I-94 between Lansing Avenue and Airport will close at 9 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

All ramps from West Avenue to westbound I-94 will also close for short periods of time on Wednesday, according to MDOT.

Crews will move temporary barriers and reroute eastbound I-94 traffic to the eastbound I-94 lanes.

Traffic was shifted to the westbound lanes last month so work could be done on the eastbound lanes.

The work is part of the ongoing $109 million reconstruction project along I-94 in Jackson County.

The closures are expected to last until 3 p.m., according to MDOT.

