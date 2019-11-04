Lane closures on Grand River in East Lansing starting Monday

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes instead of using Grand River Avenue in East Lansing starting Monday.

Westbound lanes of Grand River Avenue near Abbot Road will be closing beginning 9 a.m. Nov. 4. The closures are planned to keep one westbound lane open.

Workers will be installing a water main tap at Grand River Avenue.

The city says the closing schedule will be as follows:



Nov. 4-8: Left and center lanes will be closed.



Nov. 9-10: Work will be suspended for the weekend.



Nov. 11-15: Center and right lanes will be closed.



You can find the project map here.

The Michigan Department of Transportation expects the project to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15

