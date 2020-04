The north and southbound lanes of North Hagadorn Road in East Lansing are currently closed following a two-vehicle accident.

The eastbound lanes of East Saginaw Street are also close in the area, but the westbound lanes remain open.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or hospitalized, or when the roads will reopen.

