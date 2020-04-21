Lane closures for portion of Michigan Avenue to take place Wednesday

If you plan to travel along Michigan Avenue between Kensington Avenue and the city's western limits, you might want to aware of some lane closures.

The East Lansing Department of Public Works said the eastbound and westbound right lanes of Michigan Avenue between Kensington Avenue and the city's western limits will be closed beginning on Wednesday, April 22 as part of an ongoing infrastructure restructure project.

The department of public works said during the period of the lane closures, the bike lanes will also be closed in both directions and traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes.

The department said the lanes are scheduled to be closed until the end of next week and then construction crews will close and begin working on the inside lanes.

The department said the closure of the inside lanes, in both directions, will shift traffic into the bike lanes.

The department said the closure of the inside lanes is scheduled to last until the end of May and motorists are asked to use caution while driving through the area.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.

