Lane closure on Capitol Avenue for CATA census awareness campaign

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the lane closest to the State Capitol Building on Capitol Avenue will be closed.

The lane will be closed to traffic from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

The lane will be closed to accommodate the new 2020 Census Awareness Campaign Design for two Capitol Area Transportation Authority (CATA) buses.

Census Day is April 1, 2020.

For more information on the census and how to be included, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.