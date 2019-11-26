Land annexation getting push-back

A land annexation plan is getting push-back from some people in Eaton County who don't want to lose their small-town feel--if the deal goes through, the city of Eaton Rapids will get bigger.

The land in Eaton Rapids Township was purchased to build a mixed-use development, but first approval is needed to give this parcel a new address.

"The reason that the developer wants to pursue annexation into the city is for the provision of utility services," said Aaron Desentz, Eaton Rapids City Manager.

It's currently a part of Eaton Rapids Township but a conditional use transfer was submitted to move this property into the Eaton Rapids city limits.

"Utilities can not be extended outside of the city limits and into what they called the 4-25 area," Desentz said.

Developers are proposing to build 120 condominiums on 60 acres of farm land, but neighbors who live on the border say they're not in support of the plans.

"That's the only peace and quiet we have. I mean on the other side we have. I mean on the other side we've got the road. So I mean they're talking about all them houses and cars going in and out, maybe a convenience store and everything else so we're going to lose it all," Rocky Wing, an Eaton Rapids Township resident said.

Eaton Rapids City Council approved the conditional use transfer but the township board is next to make a decision.

"The particulars of this case would be then that the property would be taxed per city property which is 8 mills and change and the city would then share some of that revenue, two mills to the township," Desentz said.

Both municipalities have to agree in order for the process to move forward.

City officials say residents living outside the proposed location will not accrue additional taxes.

Eaton Rapids Township will hold a public hearing on Dec. 5 so people can weigh in on the land transfer.

