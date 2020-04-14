Lake Michigan erosion concerns continue

In Michigan, high winds and bone-chilling temperatures weren't only a reminder that winter-like weather is sticking around just a little bit longer.

Concerns surrounding erosion, which started well before the coronavirus pandemic, are still very real due to record-high Great Lakes levels.

"More yard keeps going out and as you can see, the water just looked like chocolate and that's my garden that's going away," Tracy Raz said.

Raz has been planting her roots at her shoreline home for nearly 30 years, roots that have been uplifted and washed out into Grand Traverse Bay.

'We had a lot more footage out there --- it's probably taken, I would say, about 15 feet of our yard," Raz said.

In Frankfort, Michigan, engulfed docks, parks and parking lots, seemingly anything that inhabits space along the lakeshore, is under water.

While the coronavirus pandemic has taken much of our daily thought, it's become easy to forget the erosion was a prominent issue long before the pandemic and it still very much is, it's something Raz and others along the shoreline haven't been able to escape.

"Yeah, it seems like it would be nice sitting at my table and looking out at the yard when I'm working from home..but that hasn't been so great either," Raz said. "We were just hoping for the best and hoping that this wouldn't continue but it think it's only going to get worse..and we're going to have to do something but we don't know what.

While Raz weighs her options on a temporary fix, she knows any real solution will have to wait until the pandemic is resolved, a timeline just as up in the air as the future of her backyard.

"With all the other things going on right now it's kinda hard for one person to take," Raz said.

