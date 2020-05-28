Lake Lansing closed beginning Friday, May 29

If you're headed on Lake Lansing Road Friday, you'll need to figure out another route.

The City of East Lansing announced eastbound and westbound Lake Lansing Road, between West Road and Coolidge Road, will be closed starting Friday, May 29, as part of the Lake Lansing Road project.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last through Sunday, May 31.

The city said local traffic and traffic exiting from US-127 will be asked to follow a posted detour through Lake Lansing Road, Wood Street, State Road and Coolidge Road.

The city said north and southbound traffic through Coolidge-Lake Lansing intersection will be maintained during the closure, however, lane restrictions will be in place.

The city said the construction will require some night work so that way the road will be ready to reopen Monday, June 1.

