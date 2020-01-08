Lack of compliance, lots of confusion

Tenants at both Autumn Ridge and Capitol Village are getting mixed messages from the City of Lansing and the property owner.

Lansing code compliance posted notices at Autumn Ridge Apartments and Townhomes on Monday, January 6, 2020, telling tenants they have to be out by the end of the month.

They don't know if they should be making plans to move out at the end of the month like the pink tags warn them or if it’s all a big

misunderstanding like the owners claim.

Tenants including Rachel Clark aren't exactly sure what they can and can't do.

"We have one side of the story and we have another side of the story and we don't know who to believe or listen to."

All Clark knows is she can't get out of her lease soon enough.

"I don't want to deal with this anymore. I've been dealing with it since I moved in. I thought it was a nice place to live, and it is, but I'm tired of being lied to."

Yesterday a Capitol Village tenant got a letter demanding the rent be paid immediately under threat of eviction.

But he told us when he checked with the office he was told he didn't owe anything.

News 10 hasn't heard of any rent demands over at Autumn Ridge and neither have the people living there.

They think it's weird they would even think to do that.

"That's a little surprising. If you can't keep it up to code, why should we pay you?" said Stephanie Temple, a resident at Autumn Ridge.

"They're legally not supposed to be charging people money right now because it's technically not legally safe to live in those buildings right now," said Clark.

The city says the same thing.

"Residents so not legally have to pay rent when the pink tag is there," said City Spokeswoman Valerie Marchand. "There is information on the tag about how they can seek outside council and learn more about their rights."

There are red tags at Autumn Ridge, according to tenants there.

That means that no one can live in those apartments.

