Lack of autism therapists affects mid-Michigan

A new study has revealed a major shortage in therapists trained to treat children with autism--especially here in Michigan.

Residential Options Incorporated, a local learning center for children with autism, say the study sheds light on a real problem here in the Midwest.

They say they struggle to find certified clinicians to meet the local demand.

"Having services available in those after school slots are the most difficult times to see kids and to provide treatment to them, and so we have long waiting lists for that time of day, and so it is more difficult," Sharon Wilkes, executive director of Residential Options Incorporated, said.

Residential Options Incorporated said they've been able to grow despite these issues. They encourage those looking into going to any therapy field, to consider working with children with autism.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.