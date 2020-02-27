Labor union unveils $150M campaign to help defeat Trump, includes Michigan

One of the nation’s largest labor unions is unveiling plans to invest $150 million in a nationwide campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump.

The sweeping effort is focused on eight battleground states and voters of color who typically don’t vote.

The investment marks the largest voter engagement and turnout operation in the history of the Service Employees International Union, which claims nearly 2 million members.

The campaign will span 40 states and target 6 million voters focused largely in Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Union president Mary Kay Henry says Trump is “systematically unwinding and attacking unions.”