Labor Secretary wants to end $600 coronavirus unemployment benefit

The Trump administration is opposing a Democratic proposal to extend a $600 per week federal unemployment benefit approved in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia says the $600 payment has served its purpose but is no longer needed as the economy begins to recover.

The payment is in addition to normal unemployment benefits, and has helped millions of workers stay in their homes and pay bills.

The additional benefit is scheduled to end July 31, but Democrats want the extra benefit to continue through January.

