LPD wants to hear from the community after recent shooting

The Lansing Police are hosting a "community listening session" on Tuesday night to hear from residents after a recent shooting that took the life of one man.

Chief Green will be in attendance and possibly even Mayor Schor.

The meeting is being held at 5:30 p.m. at the Highland Cooperative Office on Haag Road in Lansing.

The incident that this session stemmed from happened on October 27, at 1:30 a.m. near the 1700 block of West Miller Road.

That's where 22-year-old Tayveon Donell Williams of Jackson, was fatally shot.

Four other victims are as follows:

18-year-old female from Lansing in stable condition.

21-year-old male from Lansing discharged from hospital.

22-year-old male from Jackson in serious but stable condition.

29-year-old female from Lansing discharged from hospital.

Lansing police are looking for multiple people in connection to the homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time and Chief Daryl Green says that they are looking for multiple subjects involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

