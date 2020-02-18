LPD Victims Advocate Unit wins award

The Lansing Police Department's Victims Advocate Unit has been recognized.

The "2019 Victim Services Unit of the Year Award" was given to the unit by the Michigan Sheriff's Association Victim Services Advisory Committee.

LPD has 14 victim advocates who are volunteers and are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, according to the department.

The department said those members are "professionals trained to assist officers with distressed citizens in the event of a crisis." They offer victims information, emotional support, comfort and help finding resources and filling out paperwork.

The department said the advocates work in pairs and are on call in 12-hour blocks.

The unit is supervised by LPD Sergeant Shawn McNamara.

“As Chief of Police of the Lansing Police Department, having the Victim’s Advocates unit performing at the highest level of professionalism during a crisis is a blessing. Not only do they work hand in hand with the officers, they also provide top-notch service to the citizens of Lansing,” said Chief Daryl Green.

Mayor Andy Schor also recognized the unit.

“I’d like to congratulate the Lansing Police Department’s Victims Advocate Unit for their statewide recognition,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “This group of volunteers does tremendous work to help victims of crime through many different situations. It’s important that the Lansing Police Department can offer additional support in cases as needed, and these volunteers make it possible.”

If you are interested in becoming a part of the volunteer-based advocate unit, click here.

