LPD to wrap-up bus accident case soon

The Lansing Police Department has confirmed the man hit by a Dean Transportation bus was 60-year-old Dennis Palomo of Lansing.

Palomo died last Friday from his injuries.

Lansing Police were dispatched to the area of north Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Filley Street on Monday, Oct. 21 at approximately 7:37 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a bus.

Palomo was transported by the Lansing Fire Department to the hospital with critical injuries on Oct. 21.

Witnesses told officers a yellow bus drove off after the man was struck, Lansing police said.

At the time of the accident, Dean Transportation acknowledged one of its buses was involved in the crash in a press release.

“We are deeply saddened that someone was injured by one of our buses," Dean Transportation President and CEO Kellie Dean said in a news release in October.

Police expect to turn the case over to the Prosecutors Office soon.

Palomo's family and friends say he was the epitome of a good person.

"I worked with him, grew up with him, went to school with him,” said Palomo’s friend Stan Shuck. “We played football and sports together, it was your average little rascals neighborhood, and we were the little rascals."

Dean released a statement to News 10 last week:

“We are deeply saddened for the family of the individual involved in this tragic accident and our hearts and prayers go out to them. Day in and day out, our drivers are keenly focused on transporting people safely to and from their destinations while serving as strong community-focused advocates. This incident has shaken our entire organization. We remain deeply committed to understanding how this accident happened and are working with the agencies involved in the investigation.”

